Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 61,960 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

UBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 1,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,152. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $942.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

