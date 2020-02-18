Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 130,698 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,592.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INN. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.