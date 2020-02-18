Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 261,284 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,607,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $4,340,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. 125,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

