Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 311,250 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of CyrusOne worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,565. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

