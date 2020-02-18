Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.