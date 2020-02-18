Virtu Financial LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.57. 3,181,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,698,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

