Virtu Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 27,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

