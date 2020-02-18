Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $68,967,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acacia Communications by 342.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 383,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 296,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $15,135,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.