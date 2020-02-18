Virtu Financial LLC Sells 438 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,511. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

