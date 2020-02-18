Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 586,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,709. The company has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

