Wade G W & Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 6,546,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

