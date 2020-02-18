Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 110.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.54. 1,429,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

