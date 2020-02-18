Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $136.62. 1,926,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,811. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

