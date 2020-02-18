Wade G W & Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 3,604,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,393,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

