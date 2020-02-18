Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.7% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $279.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

