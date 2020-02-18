WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 2,431 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 216,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

