WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

