WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,051. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 582,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

