West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.59

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.59 ($0.42) and last traded at A$0.58 ($0.41), with a volume of 6135153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.79, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.44. The stock has a market cap of $500.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50.

About West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

