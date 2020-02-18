Wharton Business Group LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.78. 10,318,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1,422.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.