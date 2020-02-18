Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.87

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.87 and last traded at C$41.53, with a volume of 1197785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.75.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
