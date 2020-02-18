Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €136.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €136.10 ($158.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.72. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

