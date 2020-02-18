Wirecard’s (WRCDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $148.29 on Friday. Wirecard has a one year low of $110.50 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

