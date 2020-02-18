XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XELB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.41 on Friday. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

