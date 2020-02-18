XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XELB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.41 on Friday. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
About XCel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
