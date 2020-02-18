Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 6.6%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37, approximately 32,945,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,911,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $72,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after buying an additional 7,580,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after buying an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $11,571,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $14,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.