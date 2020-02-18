Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

