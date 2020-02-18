Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $186.48. 775,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,275. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.95. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

