Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

EXP stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 22,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

