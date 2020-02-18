Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. 1,628,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after acquiring an additional 513,997 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

