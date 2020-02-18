Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,733. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.