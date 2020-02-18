Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. 1,325,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149,964 shares of company stock worth $653,664,536 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

