Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

