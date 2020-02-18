Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit