Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $928.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $948,215.00 and $928.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 263.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

