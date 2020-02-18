Zipper Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Zipper has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

