ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.36 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00020123 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $85,015.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.93 or 0.03041793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00236799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00151789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

