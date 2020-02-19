-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S posted earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 36,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,833. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.87% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.