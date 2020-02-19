-$0.02 EPS Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). McEwen Mining reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McEwen Mining.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

