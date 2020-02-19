$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

ACCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 354,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,611. The firm has a market cap of $946.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 37.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

