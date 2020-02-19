$0.12 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 52,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

