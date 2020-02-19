$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Jernigan Capital posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Several research analysts have commented on JCAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCAP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 277,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $475.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

