$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

