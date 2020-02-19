-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 128,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,668. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.