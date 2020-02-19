-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 128,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,668. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit