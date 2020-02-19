-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,662 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 132,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,870. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $687.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.