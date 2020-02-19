0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $235,171.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $235,171.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.06738459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

