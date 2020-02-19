$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,123. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.