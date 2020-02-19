$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.42. Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.30. 7,075,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,229. The firm has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

