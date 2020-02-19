$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $287.07. 232,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a 1 year low of $176.31 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caci International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

