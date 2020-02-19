10,704 Shares in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yirendai by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai in the third quarter valued at $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Yirendai presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Yirendai Ltd – has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.57.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

