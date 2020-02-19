1,075 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 50.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.