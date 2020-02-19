$193.62 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $193.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.88 million. Healthequity reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $524.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.61 million to $527.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $823.67 million, with estimates ranging from $794.91 million to $864.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthequity by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. 1,736,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $86.78.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

